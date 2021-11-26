Derbyshire police launch murder investigation after young man dies in 'serious assault'

Police and ambulance crews were called to reports of a disturbance near the Co-op in Somercotes Hill, Somercotes, at about 1.40am yesterday.

Two men were found injured at the scene and taken to hospital.

One of the men, who was 22, sadly died in hospital, police have now confirmed

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was fatally injured following a serious assault in Derbyshire.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said this morning: “The other man was discharged yesterday, and his injuries are not believed to be serious.

“Four men were arrested in connection with the incident and remain in custody.

“An investigation into the circumstances is ongoing and people living in Somercotes will see an increased police presence throughout the day.

“Anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak to officers but we would like to reassure people that we believe this to be an isolated incident.

“Witnesses or anyone with information about the assault can contact us using one of the below methods, quoting reference 21*686560.”

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101

The dedicated Major Incident Public Portal https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM21A27-PO1

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.