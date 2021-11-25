Live updates as Derbyshire road closed after reports of a disturbance

Somercotes Hill in Somercotes is closed following a police incident earlier this morning.

Derbyshire Constabulary say a number of officers remain in the area while an investigation into the circumstances of the incident is carried out.

Police were called to the area at around 1.40am.

A spokesman added: “Please avoid the area and plan alternative routes as you will not be able to get through.”

Derbyshire Times reporter Alana Roberts is at the scene and has said drones are being used by police in relation to the incident.

There has been no confirmation about the cause of the incident or whether anyone has been arrested or injured.