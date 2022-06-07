Derbyshire Police investigating burglary at Poole’s Cavern release these images

Derbyshire Police have issued these images of a man they want to speak to in conncetion with a burglary at the Poole’s Cavern tourist attraction.

By Phil Bramley
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 7:46 am

The burglary took place at some offices at Poole’s Cavern, off Green Lane, sometime in the early hours of Monday 6 May, between 12 midnight and 5.30am.

Enquiries have been ongoing, and police are now releasing these CCTV images in the hope someone will recognise him and come forward.

Read More

Read More
Armed Derbyshire officers end police chase of biker wanted over Chesterfield rob...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Police are asking for help identifying the man in these images

If you have any information which could help, please contact officers on the below non-emergency details, quoting reference 22000257204:

Facebook – send a private message to their Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – Policehave several crime reporting tools on their website or use the online contact form

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website

MORE NEWS: Woman charged with causing young man's death on Chesterfield street