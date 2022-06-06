Woman charged with causing young man's death on Chesterfield street

Lucy Quirke, 38, of Lancaster Road, Newbold, is due to appear at Chesterfield magistrates’ court today in relation to the death of John Wright.

She is accused of causing Mr Wright’s death while driving carelessly and being over the prescribed limit.

Mr Wright, 27, was found injured on Winchester Road, Chesterfield, by emergency crews just after 11.30pm on October 25 last year, and later died at the scene.

At the opening of his inquest it was revealed he was single, lived at Winchester Road and worked as a highways maintenance worker.

A provisional cause of death was recorded as ‘head injury, pending further tests’.

