Derbyshire man caused havoc with neighbours after supported living move

Brett Brentnall, 50, was seen lifting a brick above his head as if to throw it at a passing car, kicking parked vehicles and punching passing cars.

Prosecutor Sian Young told Chesterfield Magistrates Court how police were called to Alfreton’s Nottingham Road at around 11.10pm on July 14.

Officers were asked to deal with “a male behaving in a threatening manner”.

Brett Brentnall terrorised neighbours on Alfreton's Nottingham Road

Ms Young said: “He stumbled into the road and made a gesture at the occupants of a passing car, picking up a brick - appearing to be about to throw it at the passengers.

“Neighbours describe his behaviour as being aggressive that day - starting in the morning and continuing well into the evening.

“They described Mr Brentnall coming out of his property at 1am, shining a torch into adjoining properties and kicking cars.

“The behaviour continued into the early hours - he attempted to punch a vehicle as it passed by.”

The court heard Brentnall had four convictions for 13 offences, primarily public order incidents.

His solicitor Kirsty Sargent said Brentnall had been drinking and recalled very little from the evening.

However she added: “He is described by neighbours as a very polite gentleman during the daytime when he is not in drink.

“He is supported with learning difficulties, psychosis and schizophrenia, living in supported accommodation for 18 years and was then moved.

“That’s when things started going wrong for him.”

Ms Sargent said Brentnall, now living independently in the community, was unable to manage his finances nor his drinking.

However more help was now being set-up for the Alfreton man, said the solicitor.

Brentnall, of Nottingham Road, admitted threatening behaviour.