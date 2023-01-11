Unarmed officers detained Usman Nazir, 21, at the shop in Upperdale Road, Normanton, on 11 May 2021, for an unrelated matter. When searched, officers found a handgun in his right pocket and a CS spray in his left.

Firearms officers were called to the scene and found the handgun was loaded with three live rounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further search of the 21-year-old’s flat in Great Northern Road uncovered another loaded handgun – as well as significant quantities of cocaine and cannabis, a stab vest, and a machete.

Nazir was handed five years in prison at Derby Crown Court after admitting seven offences including two counts of possession of a firearm without a licence, two counts of possession of ammunition, possession with intent to supply cannabis and cocaine and possession of cannabis.

Yesterday, on January 10, Nazir was handed five years in prison at Derby Crown Court after admitting seven offences including two counts of possession of a firearm without a licence, two counts of possession of ammunition, possession with intent to supply cannabis and cocaine and possession of cannabis.

PC Laura McLuckie, the officer who led the investigation into Nazir, said: “As officers we are prepared for many things – but finding a loaded handgun in the pocket of a man getting his haircut was something none of us could have thought would happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The calmness of Nazir when he was arrested, knowing what was inside his right-hand pocket was nothing short of incredible. The level of danger that Nazir posed was made even clearer by the weapons found at his home – which showed the serious nature of the criminality that he was involved with.”

Detective Sergeant Chris Barker said: “This arrest is a stark example of the potentially lethal situations that officers are involved in every day. Their calmness, professionalism and clear thinking meant that Nazir was arrested safely, and nobody was hurt – but that could have been a very different outcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The danger posed by firearms is well known and, while their use is thankfully a rare occurrence in Derbyshire, the public should be in no doubt that we are targeting those who carry these weapons. If you believe someone you know is carrying a firearm then I would urge you to contact the force in confidence at any time – or ring Crimestoppers completely anonymously.”

Facebook– send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twitter– direct message contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website– complete the online contact form at derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phone – call 101.