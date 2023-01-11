Derbyshire drug dealer found with loaded gun in barbershop jailed
A drug dealer has been jailed for five years after being found with a loaded gun in a Derby barbershop.
Unarmed officers detained Usman Nazir, 21, at the shop in Upperdale Road, Normanton, on 11 May 2021, for an unrelated matter. When searched, officers found a handgun in his right pocket and a CS spray in his left.
Firearms officers were called to the scene and found the handgun was loaded with three live rounds.
A further search of the 21-year-old’s flat in Great Northern Road uncovered another loaded handgun – as well as significant quantities of cocaine and cannabis, a stab vest, and a machete.
Yesterday, on January 10, Nazir was handed five years in prison at Derby Crown Court after admitting seven offences including two counts of possession of a firearm without a licence, two counts of possession of ammunition, possession with intent to supply cannabis and cocaine and possession of cannabis.
PC Laura McLuckie, the officer who led the investigation into Nazir, said: “As officers we are prepared for many things – but finding a loaded handgun in the pocket of a man getting his haircut was something none of us could have thought would happen.
“The calmness of Nazir when he was arrested, knowing what was inside his right-hand pocket was nothing short of incredible. The level of danger that Nazir posed was made even clearer by the weapons found at his home – which showed the serious nature of the criminality that he was involved with.”
Detective Sergeant Chris Barker said: “This arrest is a stark example of the potentially lethal situations that officers are involved in every day. Their calmness, professionalism and clear thinking meant that Nazir was arrested safely, and nobody was hurt – but that could have been a very different outcome.
“The danger posed by firearms is well known and, while their use is thankfully a rare occurrence in Derbyshire, the public should be in no doubt that we are targeting those who carry these weapons. If you believe someone you know is carrying a firearm then I would urge you to contact the force in confidence at any time – or ring Crimestoppers completely anonymously.”
Facebook– send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter– direct message contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website– complete the online contact form at derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.
Phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.