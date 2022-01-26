Damien Bendall 'is indisputably responsible for causing Killamarsh deaths' court hears

Damien Bendall, 31, is accused of raping and murdering 11-year-old Lacey Bennett, killing her brother John, 13, and Lacey's friend Connie Gent, 11.

He is also accused of murdering his partner Terri Harris, 35, who was mum to little Lacey and John at their home in Killamarsh, in September last year.

Police discovered the four bodies after visiting the address and an inquest has heard since they all died of "horrific injuries".

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artists impression of Damien Bendall appearing at Derby Crown Court via video-link from HMP Wakefield

Today (Wed), Bendall, of Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, appeared at Derby Crown Court where he was due to enter his pleas to four counts of murder and one of rape.

Wearing a grey jumper and denim jeans, he entered the court flanked by five security guards and spoke only to confirm his name during the ten minute hearing.

The court heard it would not be disputed that Bendall caused the deaths but there were delays to the case which resulted in no pleas being entered this morning.

Judge Nirmal Shant said "it is not an issue that the defendant caused the deaths" before adjourning the case for a trial to take place on March 21.

Artists impression of Damien Bendall

The judge also ordered Bendall to return to Derby Crown Court on February 25 to enter his pleas.

She said: "Damien Bendall, please stand. You are expected to back on this court on February 25 to answer this indictment."

Derbyshire Police previously said officers were called to the house at 7.36am on September 20 after reports of concerns for a man's welfare.

After discovering the bodies, police later arrested Bendall, who was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries which detectives believe were self-inflicted.