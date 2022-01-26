Careless drivers, thugs and drunkards: North Derbyshire people before the courts
Below are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates
Kristian Harrison, 35, of Kirkstone Road, Newbold: Guilty of being drunk and disorderly at Mansfield Bus Station and committing a further offence while subject of a conditional discharge order. Adjourned for a pre-sentence report.
Tracy Charles, 51, of Houfton Road, Bolsover: Guilty of failing to comply with restrictions while living in a Tier 4 area during the pandemic. Fined £480, made to pay £85 court costs and £48 victim surcharge.
Jodie Collins, 32, of Foston Drive, Holme Hall, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 39 miles per hour. Case adjourned.
Mark Gayles, 52, of Dixon Croft, New Whittington: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Banned from driving for six months, fined £660, made to pay £85 court costs and £66 victim surcharge.
Sandy Hughes, 43, of Penncroft Lane, Danesmoor: Guilty of attempted arson by trying to damage vehicles with fire. Jailed for 26 weeks, made to pay £200 compensation.
John Dwyer, 44, of Atlow Close, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving while above the specified limit for cocaine. Banned from driving for 18 months, fined £120, made to pay £85 court costs and £34 victim surcharge.
Tasib Rafiq, 37, of Sheldon, Bakewell: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Case adjourned.
John Layton Clifford, 40, of Sycamore Avenue, Glapwell: Guilty of driving uninsured. Banned from driving for six months.
Peter Slater, 41, of Derby Road, Ripley: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour - namely 57 miles per hour. Banned from driving for six months, fined £133, made to pay £110 court costs and £34 victim surcharge.
Andrew Evans, 55, of Wheatley Avenue, Somercotes: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 57 miles per hour. Fined £116, made to pay £110 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.
John Cunningham, 55, of Mettesford, Matlock: Guilty of driving a car with poor tyre tread depth. Driving record endorsed with three points, fined £440, made to pay £330 court costs and £44 victim surcharge.
Stephen Gostkowski, 45, of Elms Close, Alfreton: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Driving record endorsed with six points, fined £660, made to pay £330 court costs.
Ali Kaya, 44, of Masson Hill, Matlock: Guilty of driving a vehicle in such a poor condition – namely having sharp, rusty points sticking out of both front wheel arches – that it was dangerous. Fined £100, made to pay £34 victim surcharge.
Garry Newton, 51, of Church View, New Houghton: Guilty of smashing a window pane and threatening behaviour and committing a further offence while subject of a conditional discharge order. Jailed for 26 weeks, made to pay £100 compensation.