Chesterfield alcoholic racially abused and spat in police officers’ faces three times, court hears

Robert Simpson, 36, was jailed for 10 months as a judge told him “these are not mere common assaults - they are assaults on police officers in the execution of their duty”.

Simpson was locked out of his flat and was banging on other doors at his Stonegravels apartment complex when police were called on December 28.

Prosecutor Sinjn Bulbring said drunk Simpson became “abusive” after officers’ attempts to open his door failed and began “kicking down the door”.

Mr Bulbring told Mansfield Magistrates Court: “Despite officers’ pleas for him to calm down the defendant refused to listen - he was arrested and placed in handcuffs.”

As Simpson - an alcoholic from the age of 14 - tried to headbutt and bite officers he was restrained on “sodden grass” outside the Flamstead Crescent flats.

When more officers were called to assist and place him in leg straps the defendant hurled foul racially abusive language at an officer.

Later, more officers arrived and Simpson was carried to a police van, biting an officer’s hand - who had to strike the defendant “to get him to release his teeth” - and kicking another constable in the chest.

Mr Bulbring said: “The defendant then spat blood and saliva at PC Christie which landed on his face and in his mouth.”

At Ripley police custody suite Simpson headbutted an officer and spat at another officer twice - with the spittle landing on his face and forehead - while throwing racial slurs.

Recorder Michael Burrows QC told Simpson: “The police tried to help you get into your flat but you became frustrated and abusive, threatening and violent.

“When two officers tried to arrest you, you put up such a struggle they had to call for assistance.

“You tried to headbutt police officers, you were kicking, biting and spitting - one of the officers had to go to hospital for a blood test because you spat blood in his mouth.

“You used racially abusive language against the officers - your violence was repeated against different officers.

“These are not mere common assaults - they are assaults on police officers in the execution of their duty. They were doing their job.

“You were drunk at the time - I of course bear in mind that you are an alcoholic by your own admission.”

The court heard Simpson was serving a two-year community order at the time for sending a threatening message and resisting arrest.

Emma Coverley, defending Simpson, said her client was an alcoholic “by his own admission” and had lived with alcoholism “since the age of 14”.

She said: “There are times when there is an uncontrollable desire to drink that means he places that above everything else.”

“Grandfather-to-be” Simpson, of Flamstead Crescent, admitted five counts of assault by beating an emergency worker, common assault of an emergency worker, racially or religiously aggravated harassment and committing a further offence while serving a community order.

He was jailed for 10 months.