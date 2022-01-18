“Belligerent” Chesterfield drunkard was strapped to hospital bed by police

Dean Meyrick, 50, had been “drowning his sorrows” at home on New Year’s Day following a Christmas break-up with his partner - when he became “extremely unwell”.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard Meyrick - who had no medication in the house - took a taxi to the hospital.

However an argument broke out there between the defendant and his driver upon his arrival - which was when police stepped in.

Prosecutor Kathryn Wilson told the court: “There was a disagreement over the price of the taxi fare and Mr Meyrick was spoken to by police. He was shouting and being belligerent.”As the incident escalated in A&E Meyrick “lunged” toward a officer and as he was restrained on a bed, kicked two contables in the leg.

During a police interview the defendant said he had no intention of harming officers but he “does not like to be touched”.

Meyrick’s solicitor Steve Brint told the court: “He accepts he was drunk and abusive.

“All he wanted was his medication and to go - police officers had him in handcuffs which put him in severe pain.”

Meyrick, of Holme Hall Crescent, Holme Hall, admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place and two counts of common assault against an emergency worker.

District Judge Jonathan Taaffe told him: “I accept you have a number of medical conditions. “But the reality is you got off your head on vodka while sat at home and decided because you felt unwell you would go to hospital - then you kicked off.

“Our medical professionals have put their lives on the line during the last 18 months or so during a pandemic.

“At any time to go to a hospital in that state and demand treatment is unacceptable - to do it during the course of a national health emergency is unforgivable.”

Meyrick was jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, handed an eight-week curfew, ordered to pay £50 compensation to each of the officers, £85 court costs and a £128 victim surcharge.