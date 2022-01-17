Chesterfield man attacked “petrified” female delivery driver, court hears

Carlos Millan, 40, ordered his frightened victim to “get out of the car”, saying “I’m going to smash you up” during the scary ordeal on Chesterfield’s St Helens Street on New Year’s Eve.

Prosecutor Kathryn Wilson told Chesterfield Magistrates Court Millan “smashed the window to pieces” after the woman asked him to leave her alone, telling him “I’m not a drug dealer.”

She said: “He (Millan) tried to reach the complainant but she leaned into the passenger side of the vehicle to try and prevent this.”

Ms Wilson said following the five-minute incident Millan spat in a police car after his arrest.

Millan’s solicitor David Gittins said his client had “absolutely no recall” of the incident, adding: “He tells me he has mental health difficulties.

“He has abused alcohol and drugs for some time - this comes from the breakdown of his relationship some time ago. He has gone off the rails substantially.”

Millan, of St Augustines Drive, Birdholme, admitted assault and criminal damage.

His sentence was adjourned for a probation report.

Addressing the defendant, District Judge Jonathan Taaffe told him: “This involved threats to a lady who just happened to be in a vehicle minding her own business.

“This case will inevitably need a report to be prepared.

“This should not be read in any way that a community sentence will follow - (the victim) must have been absolutely terrified.

“This lady will be traumatised for the rest of her life.”