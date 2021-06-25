Chesterfield thug misses and headbutts motorbike by mistake, court hears

Joshua Divall, 20, missed his partner and hit the bike by mistake as they rowed in the street when she told him she was leaving.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard how during a public assault in Newbold on May 13 Divall kneed his girlfriend to the thigh - leaving her with a 2-inch bruise.

Prosecutor Sarah Haslam said after walking away and returning to unsuccessfully deliver the headbutt thug Divall then grabbed his girlfriend and pushed “his forehead against hers”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joshua Divall, 20, missed his partner and hit the bike by mistake

Ms Haslam said the pair had been in a relationship for about a year when the quarrel happened and were living in supported accommodation together at the time.

Divall’s shocking behaviour came about when his partner told him she was returning to her parents’ house - away from their shared home - and her mother was picking her up.

Ms Haslam said police had been called out to the couple’s address twice before.

The court heard Divall’s partner felt he needed “help with anger issues”, saying: “He gets angry when I talk about my family.”

Divall’s solicitor told magistrates he also suffered with mental health issues including ADHD.

Magistrates heard the defendant had cautions on his record for criminal damage, shop thefts and class B drug possession - however he had never been before the courts for a domestic violence matter.

Divall, of High Street, Clay Cross, admitted assault by beating.

His case was adjourned for pre-sentence reports.