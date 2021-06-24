'Stressed' Derbyshire businessman gives wife a nosebleed, court hears

Robert Fackerell, 53, “cast the back of his hand” across his wife’s face in the quarrel which happened after he had drunk two pints of lager on his way home from work.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard how after the April 12 argument the pair went to bed.

However Fackerell’s wife - also under the influence at the time - reported the assault some days later.

Sarah Haslam, prosecuting, described how she appeared “tearful and in fear” at the pub near the couple’s Bakewell home asking that police be called.

Fackerell told police after his arrest that the couple’s relationship was “very fiery” and he had “problems controlling his temper”.

Katie Hempstock, defending, told how Fackerell ran “a number of companies” and the backdrop to the assault was “significant issues in his business life” during lockdown.

Prior to lockdown Mr Fackerell had invested in motorhomes and gym equipment - both of which were in low demand during the pandemic, while property development work also ceased.

She said: “He lost a significant amount of money to these endeavours - they also own an expensive home and he was experiencing some significant pressures.

Fackerell, of Hassop Road, Bakewell, admitted assault by beating.

A magistrate told him: “This was an unpleasant experience but your life was extremely distressed at the time.”

He was fined £220 and made to pay £85 court costs and £34 victim surcharge.