CCTV appeal after theft at B&M Bargains store in Derbyshire town
Two incidents took place in September and involved shop thefts from Tesco and B&M Bargains in Ilkeston.
Yesterday (Monday, October 7), the Ilkeston Police Safer Neighbourhood Team issued images of two people who officers believe may be able to assist with the investigation.
Following the public appeal a man was identified and spoken to. The officers are still appealing for help to find the woman pictured as she might have information related to the theft at the B&M Bargains store.
Anyone who can recognise the woman pictured is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the following non-emergency contact methods.
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.