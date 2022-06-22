Ashgate Hospice’s shop on Alfreton’s High Street was vandalised on Tuesday, June 21. The damage forced the shop to close for the majority of today, depriving the charity of much-needed income.

The cost to repair the waste system was £1,000, with hundreds more lost from the closure of the shop.

Staff at the store, which raises money for people living with a life-limiting illness in North Derbyshire, said they were “sad and disappointed” to have been targeted again.

Ashgate’s Alfreton store has become a target for criminals.

Peter Stone, director of income generation at the hospice, said: “An act of vandalism such as this has a huge impact on the hospice and on our dedicated staff and volunteers, who work tirelessly to raise the crucial money needed to provide our services.

“Not only does the shop raise much-needed funds so we can deliver our vital care, but it is also an integral part of our local community.

“It is hard to imagine why someone would do something like this to a shop that is there to support such a worthy cause.”

This photo shows the damage done to the shop’s drainage system.

Ashgate Hospice’s network of shops raise in excess of £3m each year to help local people living with a life-limiting illness.

Peter said: “I would just like to say a special thank you to Parsons Plumbing and Heating who dropped everything to come out and fix the damage in the same day. Without a doubt this has saved us losing even more money from being closed for longer.”