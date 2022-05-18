Furniture van stolen from Chesterfield’s Ashgate Hospice as nurses care for patients just a few feet away

The Ford Transit Luton box van went missing from the hospice’s site in Old Brampton between 11.15pm and 11.30pm on Monday, May 16.

CCTV footage shows the moment that callous thieves gained entry to the driver’s side of vehicle before driving it out of the car park used by nurses caring for patients nearing the end of their life.

Ashgate Hospice have now released an image of a van similar to the one stolen in an appeal for information.

The missing van, which has the registration YT62 JYB, is used to deliver and collect charitable donations to and from its supporters across North Derbyshire.

Peter Stone, Director of Income Generation at Ashgate Hospice, said: “Everyone at Ashgate works incredibly hard to help fund our care for people across North Derbyshire as they reach the end of their lives.

“It was so disheartening and upsetting to find out that one of our vans has been stolen from the hospice – just yards away from our nurses, who were inside caring for our patients and their families.

“We rely on the goodwill of our generous supporters across the region and to think someone would do such a thing is a real disappointment to not only us, but to our supporters too.

“We are continuing to assist the police with their enquiries and would kindly ask anyone with any information to report to the police.”

The Ashgate branded van is an integral part of the hospice's ability to raise the £8 million needed to fund its vital end of life care.

It relies heavily on the goodwill of the local community to help raise this money through their chain of retail shops and appeals such as its Forget-Me-Not Appeal, which was launched this week.

The charity says it will be able to continue fulfilling orders and deliveries thanks to the support of J&R Self Storage in Chesterfield, which has provided a similar van at a discounted price.

Residents are asked to be vigilant as the van could potentially be used to purport the work of the hospice’s retail team.

Derbyshire Constabulary are investigating the theft and anyone who may have seen the vehicle or has information is being urged to contact the force on 101.