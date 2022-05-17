CCTV image released after Chesterfield shop worker hit over head in aggravated burglary

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an aggravated burglary in Chesterfield.

By Alana Roberts
Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 3:45 pm

The incident took place at the Premier Store on Station Road, Brimington, on Sunday, May 15.

At around 8.45pm, a man is reported to have entered the shop and walked behind the counter to steal a Vape.

He was confronted by a shop assistant but began to assault the worker – hitting him over the head with a bike helmet.

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with an aggravated burglary in Brimington

The man then fled the shop and left on a motorbike.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “It is believed the man shown in the image may be able to help with our enquiries, do you know him or have any other information which may help?”

Call Derbyshire police on 101, quoting reference 22*278204.

Alternatively, contact the force on Facebook, Twitter, or through the Derbyshire Constabulary website.

To report information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or visit the Crimestoppers website.