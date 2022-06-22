Residents of Derbyshire town left ‘livid’ after vandals destroy tree planted for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Lyn Copper, a Bolsover resident, spotted that a tree in the town – which had been planted to mark Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee earlier this month – had been vandalised.

Lyn said she was enraged by the incident – and could not understand why ‘selfish’ criminals had targeted the tree.

“I am absolutely livid. Back in March, the ladies from the Inner Wheel Club of Bolsover lovingly planted a tree near the library in support of the Queen’s Green Canopy, the Queen’s Plantinum Jubilee and also for the town.

Lyn was left infuriated after the vandals ruined the Jubilee tree.

“It would have had fruit for locals to help themselves, but instead, some selfish, brainless individuals have broken it off and this is all we have left. What does that person get from ruining it so others can’t get pleasure from it?

“It’s not only spoiled it for others to enjoy but also, our ladies paid for that tree, which wasn’t cheap.”