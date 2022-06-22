Offenders - from Chesterfield and Bolsover to Alfreton and Ilkeston - in court

Adam Coupland, 41, of Chaucer Road, Newbold: Guilty of assault, threatening behaviour, theft of money and a bottle of Southern Comfort and damaging a front door.Jailed for 15 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Handed 15 rehabilitation activity days, made to pay £100 compensation, £128 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
Richard Musgrove, 42, of Wenlock Close, Loundsley Green: Guilty of harassment.Handed community order with 19-day accredited programme and 15 rehabilitation activity days. Fined £80, made to pay £34 victim surcharge.
Andrew Mellor, 38, of Villas Road, Bolsover: Guilty of assault by beating and damaging a front door and a kitchen window. Handed community order with six-month alcohol treatment requirement, 31-day accredited programme, 15 rehabilitation activity days and 80 hours unpaid work.
Eric Beresford, 59, of Chapel Street, Kilburn, Belper: Guilty of threatening behaviour.Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months. Handed community order with 90-day alcohol abstinence requirement, made to pay £500 compensation.
Stephen Everett, 48, of Elnor Street, Heanor: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 60 miles per hour – on a road subject of a local traffic order.Banned from driving for six months, made to pay £34 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Jonathan Betts, 27, of Queens Road, Buxton: Guilty of failing to comply with a community order – namely failing to attend an unpaid work appointment. Fined £60.
Jonathan Cooper, 26, of Camlough Walk, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour. Fined £249, driving record endorsed with four points, made to pay £34 victim surcharge.
Peter Dunn, 66, of Limekiln Way, Barlborough: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour. Fined £66, driving record endorsed with three points, made to pay £34 victim surcharge.
Tony Wishart, 52, of Charlesworth Street, Bolsover: Guilty of possession of a bladed article and a hammer in a public place, making threats of violence and assaulting an emergency worker. Jailed for 34 weeks and made to pay £300 compensation.
Ashley Wragg, 45, of Brooke Street, Heage: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour on a road subject of a local traffic order. Fined £40, made to pay £34 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.
James Booker, 33, of New Bolsover, Bolsover: Guilty of failing to comply with a community order – namely failing to attend an unpaid work appointment. Fined £60. Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, handed 40 hours unpaid work, made to pay £65 court costs.
Stephen Cummins, 57, of Carlisle Road, Buxton: Guilty of stalking. Handed community order with 30-day accredited programme, 20 rehabilitation activity days and three-year restraining order. Fined £100, made to pay £95 victim surcharge and £620 court costs.
Louis Askham, 38, of Gosber Road, Eckington: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 120 miles per hour – on the Dronfield bypass. Fined £440, made to pay £40 victim surcharge and £110 court costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Dean Rigley, 37, of St James Avenue, Ilkeston: Guilty of breaching a restraining order and making an offensive Facebook post. Sentence deferred until September.
Ian Knowles, 63, of Penncroft Drive, Danesmoor: Guilty of failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances affecting entitlement to income support and making a false statement regarding income. Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 2 years, made to pay £80 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
Aimi Dove, 39, of Knitters Road, South Normanton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 40 miles per hour. Fined £66, made to pay £34 victim surcharge and £90 court costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Grzegorz Kornobis, 33, Highfield Avenue, Langwith Junction: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Case adjourned.
Dean Spencer, 43, of Nelson Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving uninsured and with poor tyre tread. Case adjourned.
Harry Upton, 26, of Greenhead Crescent, Biggin, Buxton: Guilty of driving uninsured and with no MOT. Fined £440, made to pay £44 victim surcharge and £90 court costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Jessica Mason, 25, of Sherwood Road, Buxton: Guilty of driving without due care and attention, uninsured and unlicensed. Fined £150, made to pay £34 victim surcharge and £110 court costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.