The Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit have attended a number of serious incidents on the county’s roads in recent weeks.
January has already proved to be a busy month for the officers patrolling Derbyshire’s roads – dealing with everything from drink and drug drivers to wanted criminals and “very dangerous vehicles.”
These are just some of the incidents dealt with by officers this month, as they work to keep the county safe.
1. Heanor chase
On January 3, DRPU officers pursued a biker through the streets of Heanor before he “ran out of talent.” The rider got away - but the DRPU seized the bike and enquiries continued into the incident.
Photo: DRPU
2. “Very dangerous” vehicle stopped in Chesterfield
On January 7, the DRPU tweeted: “ Chesterfield - Shed of the week! Vehicle is simply in a very dangerous condition. Bumper is falling off and sharp edges on bodywork likely to cause injury. Window chocked up with wood to keep it closed. Vehicle prohibited/seized and driver reported.”
Photo: DRPU
3. Chesterfield stolen car
On January 7, DRPU officers “flooded” Chesterfield in pursuit of a stolen car, along with their counterparts from the Armed Response Unit. The vehicle was found, albeit abandoned, and was returned to its owner.
Photo: DRPU
4. M1 crash
On January 10, the DRPU tweeted: “ M1 motorway - lots of standing water causing issues this morning. This was a two-vehicle collision after hitting standing water and then crash barrier. No injuries but lots of tailbacks. The signs are there to slow you down.“
Photo: DRPU