Wife of Derbyshire TV Bargain Hunt auctioneer Charles Hanson says assaults went “on and on” before police became involved

The wife of Derbyshire TV auctioneer Charles Hanson has told a jury how assaults went “on and on” during their marriage before police became involved.

Giving evidence at his Derby trial today (Tuesday) Rebecca Hanson described how the 46-year-old Bargain Hunt star grabbed her, leaving bruises on various occasions during a 10-year period.

However she put off reporting the alleged violence hoping that the relationship would improve. She told Derby Crown Court: “I was always saying I’m going to call the police but then he apologises and says he’s not going to do it again. You think it’s going to get better but it doesn’t and just goes on and on until you need to get out.”

Police did not become involved until 2023 and the court heard Rebecca would confide in friends and family, telling her mother on one occasion in March 2020: “He’s just thrown the phone at me and it’s hit me on the leg. He’s yelling he will divorce me, don’t call.”

Charles Hanson denies assault with actual bodily harm, assault and engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour

A jury heard today that during the stormy marriage Rebecca Hanson took photos of the bruises left when he grabbed various parts of her body – often sending copies to her mother. Stephen Kemp, prosecuting, asked her why she sent the photos to her mother, to which she replied: “I was so scared that it was getting more and more regular, I needed to keep some kind of record.”

Mrs Hanson took a photo of a mark left on her right shoulder during an alleged incident in May 2022 when she says Charles Hanson had “filmed” her while she was crying to “ridicule” her. After she grabbed the auctioneer’s phone she says Hanson “grabbed” her around the wrist “really hard”. Giving evidence in court today (Tuesday) she recalled an incident in 2012 when Hanson placed her in a “headlock”.

As the pair rowed in the kitchen of their Mackworth home Hanson is said to have “run towards” his wife after she threw a “tiny box” of coffee sashes on the floor. He then, Mrs Hanson alleged, locked his arm around her throat from behind. Describing the incident she said: “I froze and was absolutely petrified, in shock.”

Mrs Hanson said the Bargain Hunt regular “was not trying to choke” her and “we both ended up just standing there” until he let go.

Opening the case on Monday Mr Kemp told how the couple met in 2008 and married in 2010. He said: “The marriage started off happily, as most marriages do. However, as time went on, things began to change and Charles Hanson began, on occasion, to use violence against his wife. The first occasion took place in about 2012.

"Thereafter, Rebecca Hanson estimates that over the next 10 years or so, he would be violent towards her approximately every six months or so. The violence was never such that she ever felt that she needed to seek medical attention. She is not alleging she ever suffered any broken bones or the like. Rather, it would usually take the form of Mr Hanson grabbing hold of her and doing so with sufficient force so as to often leave marks on her.”

The trial continues.