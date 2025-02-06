U-turning driver killed “sorely missed” Derbyshire husband and grandfather motorcyclist, court hears

A “sorely missed” husband and grandfather was killed when he hit a motorist who u-turned on a rural road into a layby without looking properly, a court heard.

Terence Wragg, 65, was travelling on his Triumph Bonneville motorbike along the B6179 from Ripley, towards Kilburn, when he struck Michael Burgess’s Range Rover Sport “head-on” as it sat 90 degrees across his lane. Mr Wragg – a husband, father and grandfather – had “no chance” to avoid the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

During a trial a jury heard defendant Burgess, 35, had taken cannabis and cocaine the day before at a wedding and was “significantly” over the limit for both. However the court heard there was no evidence he was intoxicated at the time.

Just moments before the crash – at around 2.30pm on September 2, 2022 – Mr Wragg had overtaken two cars by passing them in the central hatchings area of the road, however Judge Hurst said neither man had performed an illegal manoeuvre. The court heard Mr Wragg’s average speed had been estimated at between 60mph and 67mph on the 50mph stretch of road and he would have been visible for a “minimum distance” of 163 metres.

The judge added: “I conclude that he was visible to you when you began the turn – by crossing an oncoming carriageway you were under obligation to keep an eye on it. You should have continued looking as you began to turn into the other lane. Had you done so you would have seen Mr Wragg and you would have been able to stop, allowing him to pass you.”

Although Mr Wragg had exceeded the speed limit while overtaking, the court heard this did not contribute to the collision “significantly” or “his own death”, the court heard. Addressing Burgess, Judge Hurst told him: “At the end of the day, you were responsible for Mr Wragg’s death. You are not the first and won’t be the last to fail to see a motorcyclist before turning, causing that person serious injury or death.”

The court heard Burgess was “essentially” of good character, having no convictions since the age of 21 for theft and had a clean driving licence at the time. Judge Hurst said his assessment was the defendant was of “genuine remorse”. Mr Wragg was a “well-loved and a good man” who was “sorely missed”, said the judge, however no decision he made could bring “comfort” to either the victim or the defendant’s families.

Burgess, of Little Eaton, was found guilty of causing death by careless driving. He was jailed for six years and handed an eight-year driving ban with an extended retest.