Ketamine self-medicating driver caused “devastating” Chesterfield pileup, court hears

A Derbyshire driver who self-medicated a neurological disorder with Ketamine caused a “devastating” multiple-car pileup – hospitalising a woman.

Josh Brunt, 34, was completely uninjured during the road smash on Chesterfield’s Enterprise Way however his victim was left with a broken sternum, deep tissue damage and bloodclots.

Derby Crown Court heard he was pulled from his vehicle “grinning” by paramedics after his car rolled onto its roof during the collision on March 22, 2024. Brunt had taken “10 times” the safe legal dose of the drug before betting behind the wheel – having consumed 191 micrograms when the legal limit is 20 micrograms.

Judge Martin Hurst told him the effects of the drug were “the only explanation” for his “ludicrous” driving. Brunt’s victim said the image of him “grinning around at all of us” as he was pulled from his car was an “abiding flashback”.

A prosecuting barrister described how minutes before the crash Brunt’s victim was travelling directly behind, having seem him jump a set of red lights. He continued driving “very slowly” uphill, swerving and hitting kerbs and then “aggressively” overtaking in a right-turn lane.

However during a final failed overtake the defendant was unable to pull back in and avoid an oncoming van, hitting it head-on. During the “devastation” that followed the driver who had been behind Brunt was hit in a “blur” from behind, pushing her car into a sign post. Blunt’s car came to a rest upside down, having rolled during the impact.

In a victim impact statement read to the court the victim, a nurse who had been shopping on her day off, described feeling the “worst pain” she had ever felt in her back during the “enormous impact”.

She described how the crash had “changed my life” and she spent the next four-and-a-half months off work recovering from the fracture. When police arrived they described a “scene of devastation”.

A barrister acting for butcher Brunt, who was heard weeping throughout the hearing, described how her client had used Ketamine to self-medicate a long-term neurological disorder and that his remorse was genuine.

Judge Martin Hurst told Brunt his driving was “plainly aggressive and unnecessary” and demonstrated “quite clearly” that the defendant was “high” because of the amount of Ketamine he had taken. “It can be the only explanation for the ludicrous way you were driving,” said Judge Hurst. He added: “Your medical condition caused you to lose your job but it’s also the reason you were taking Ketamine in the first place.”

The judge, tied by custody imposition guidelines and noting Brunt showed genuine remorse, had no previous convictions, a clean driving licence and suffered a serious neurological condition, handed him a two-year jail term suspended for 18 months.

Brunt, of Shireoaks Road, Dronfield, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit.

He was handed a three-year driving ban, 10 rehabilitation activity days, a £1,000 fine and £150 of court costs.