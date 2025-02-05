Chesterfield man stole over £8,000 in abuse of managerial role, court hears

A Chesterfield man who abused his management position stole over £8,000 from another whose financial interests he was “expected to safeguard”, a court heard.

Benjamin Swann, 34, who stole £8,143.75 between October 31, 2022 and March 1, 2023, was jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 12 months and handed 180 hours of unpaid work.

The defendant, of Somersby Avenue, Walton, was sentenced on at Chesterfield Magistrates Court, where he had admitted fraud by abuse of position during a previous hearing.

Swann was also ordered to pay £4,820.14 compensation and handed a £154 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.