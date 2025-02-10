Chesterfield man seen hitting Springer Spaniel while dangling by neck from lead, court hears

A Chesterfield man was seen hitting a Springer Spaniel while dangling the animal in the air by the neck, a court heard.

The pooch, named Dotty, was still attached to her lead as David O'Connor, 61, struck her during an incident on Rectory Road, Duckmanton, on September 21. O'Connor, of Rectory Road, admitted causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal during a hearing at Chesterfield Magistrates Court.

District Judge Jonathan Taaffe fined O'Connor £400 and ordered him to pay £85 in costs to the Crown Prosecution Service and a victim surcharge of £160.