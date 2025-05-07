Peak District pub pays £75,000 to family wrongly accused of “dining and dashing”

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Peak District pub has paid £75,000 libel damages to a couple wrongly accused of “dining and dashing” after a meal.

Tideswell’s Horse Horse & Jockey published CCTV images of the McGirr family – from Co Tyrone, Northern Ireland – on its Facebook page in July last year and alleged that they deliberately failed to settle a £150 tab.

The accusation was then repeated in at least four different tabloid newspaper reports. Peter and Ann McGirr, along with their children Peter Junior and Carol, all sued for defamation. Their barrister, Peter Girvan, said: “The post falsely suggested that the plaintiffs had left the pub without paying for food and drink, referring to them as ‘dine and dashers’.”

The McGirrs, who run a successful engineering business, will receive £75,000 in libel damages, the High Court heard this week. “These articles contained serious and defamatory accusations that the plaintiffs had engaged in dishonest and criminal conduct by deliberately absconding without settling a bill of approximately £150,” Mr Girvan told the court.

“The allegations were entirely false. The plaintiffs had not engaged in any such conduct, and the statements made by the defendants had no factual basis.” As part of the agreed statement it was fully acknowledged that the McGirr family did nothing wrong and should not have been subjected to serious public accusations.

With the defamatory content now removed from social media platforms, the pub accepted there was no basis whatsoever for the allegations. Counsel representing Horse & Jockey (Peak District) Ltd, added: “The defendants unreservedly apologise to the plaintiffs for the distress, embarrassment, and reputational harm caused by the publications.”

Outside court the family’s solicitor, Darragh Carney of Johnsons law firm, declared them fully vindicated with the outcome. Mr Carney said: “Our clients were compelled to take legal action given the defamatory allegations made against them.

“They are very satisfied with the settlement, which includes a damages payment of £75,000 by way of compensation for defamation of their character, together with legal costs incurred in issuing these proceedings.”

The pub’s post claimed the group of four ate two £27 10oz ribeye steaks with all the trimmings and two £15.25 Derbyshire gammon steaks. The post included CCTV images and was picked up by the media and used in press reports where they were referred to as 'dine-and-dashers'.

It later emerged that the family did pay the bill in full, and a mistake by staff member meant it was not rung through the till.