Man aged 23 will go on trial for murder following death of mum-of-one in Derbyshire crash

A 23-year-old man accused of murdering a mum-of-one in an alleged Derbyshire hit and run incident will go on trial next summer.

Keaton Muldoon, 23, appeared before a judge at Derby Crown Court this morning (Monday) via video link from HMP Nottingham. The defendant, who was wearing a grey tracksuit top, entered no pleas and spoke only to confirm his identity. He is also charged with the attempted murder of a male during an incident in in Pleasley on Tuesday November 26.

The charges arise after Alana Armstrong was pronounced dead at the scene of a collision between a 4x4 and an e-bike on which the 25-year-old was riding pillion in Batley Lane at around 8pm.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said the rider of the bike – a man in his 20s – was rushed to hospital, having part of his leg amputated as a result of the collision. Muldoon was charged last week with the murder of Alana Armstrong and the attempted murder of the rider of the e-bike.

A trial estimated to last between two-three weeks has been set for May 19 next year. Muldoon, of Tuckers Lane, Mansfield, is expected to enter a plea to the court on March 7.

Addressing the defendant this morning at Derby Crown Court, Judge Shaun Smith KC told him: “Mr Muldoon, I’m remanding you into back into custody. The next time you will be before the court will be March 7. In the meantime you are remanded into custody, thank you.”