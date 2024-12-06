Derbyshire paedophile who caused “unimaginable damage” jailed for 28 years

A paedophile who caused “unimaginable damage” to two young girls by raping them multiple times has been jailed for 28 years.

Stephen Higton, 70, was found guilty after a trial of oral rape, sexual touching and engaging in sexual activity with a child. Derby Crown Court heard sick predator Higton regularly plied the youngsters with alcohol before sexually abusing them.

The Bolsover man’s crimes came to light when one of his victims told her family he had been “rude” to her. Judge Jonathan Bennett, jailing Higton for 28 years, said he had "systematically abused” his victims for his own sexual gratification and then had put them through the “trauma” of giving evidence during a trial.

Judge Bennett, assessing him as a “dangerous offender posing a substantial danger to young girls”, ordered Higton to serve at least two-thirds of his sentence in custody along with a four-year licence period when “or if” he was ever released.

The defendant, formerly of Vale Close, Bolsover, was also handed an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

Judge Bennett observed how “brave” Higton’s victims had been in coming forward, saying: “Without their evidence there would be no conviction and the defendant would still be at large abusing young girls.”