Chesterfield FC player Ryan Colclough to face trial over GBH charge in April 2026

Chesterfield FC player Ryan Colclough will go on trial in April 2026 facing a GBH charge after a “brief encounter” with another man in a pub toilet which allegedly resulted in “fairly serious injuries”.

Colclough, 29, appeared at Derby Crown Court this morning (Thursday) – confirming his identity and entering a not guilty plea to the charge. The Spireites player is said to have assaulted another male at the Red Lion pub in Brimington on January 27 this year.

A defence barrister representing Colcough told the court: “It was a brief encounter in a pub toilet – the injuries seem fairly serious but on the other hand the defendant was suffering a pre-existing injury.”

Colclough’s barrister asked the court to allow the player to remain on unconditional bail.

Judge Nigel Godsmark KC told Colclough: “We’ve set a trial date which is sadly as far away as April 29, 2026, but there is nothing I can do about that. In the meantime you can continue with unconditional bail. You may go.”

Colclough, of Clowne, denies unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm. His April 2026 trial is estimated to last three days.

During a previous appearance at Chesterfield Magistrates Court a prosecutor told magistrates there were “complex issues” involved in the “high profile” case, which fell outside of their sentencing powers and was not suitable for a magistrates court summary trial due to “extra issues”.

The prosecutor said: “This allegation is a section 20 GBH which has resulted in significant injuries." She added that the Crown’s case would rest on CCTV footage.

A solicitor representing Colclough said during the defendant’s trial members of a jury would hear a “very different version of events” in his defence case to those put forward by the prosecution.

The 29-year-old Chesterfield FC player signed with the Spireites in January last year, having left Altrincham for a fee. He was due to be out of contract at the end of the 2023 season but penned a new deal until summer 2025.