Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Bolsover, Alfreton, Heanor, Ilkeston, Matlock, Long Eaton, Derby and High Peak
Ben Bacon, 38, of South street, Newton, Alfreton: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Handed £715 fine and £60 costs.
Michael Allcock, 44, of Hyndley Road, Bolsover: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £200 fine and £60 costs.
Kerry Pearson, 44, of Lime Avenue, Staveley: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £100 fine and £60 costs.
Sam Upton, 27, of Greenhead Crescent, Biggin, Buxton: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £200 fine £60 costs.
Siana Wright, 33, of Church Street, Heanor: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Handed £40 fine £60 costs.
Bobby Baines, 19, of New Bolsover, Bolsover: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £40 fine £60 costs.
Lorenzo Gibson, 24, of Greenside View, Smalley, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £60 costs.
Steven Wilson, 57, of Bentley Bridge Road, Matlock: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Handed £60 costs and 10 hours of unpaid work.
Christopher Bullock, 33, of Uttoxeter Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 18 weeks.
Liam Fox, 39, Balmoral Road, Borrowash: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Handed £40 fine £60 costs.
Nathan O'Brien, 24, of Nightingale Road, Allenton: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Handed £133 fine £60 costs.
Chloe Rusdale, 24, of Vivien Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £100 fine £60 costs.
Liam Nichols, 42, of Walton Street, Long Eaton: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £60 costs and eight-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
Jamie Woodroffe, 25, of Park Drive, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £120 fine £60 costs.