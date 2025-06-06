Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Bolsover, Alfreton, Heanor, Ilkeston, Matlock, Long Eaton, Derby and High Peak

Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Bacon, 38, of South street, Newton, Alfreton: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Handed £715 fine and £60 costs.

Michael Allcock, 44, of Hyndley Road, Bolsover: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £200 fine and £60 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kerry Pearson, 44, of Lime Avenue, Staveley: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £100 fine and £60 costs.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Sam Upton, 27, of Greenhead Crescent, Biggin, Buxton: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £200 fine £60 costs.

Siana Wright, 33, of Church Street, Heanor: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Handed £40 fine £60 costs.

Bobby Baines, 19, of New Bolsover, Bolsover: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £40 fine £60 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lorenzo Gibson, 24, of Greenside View, Smalley, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £60 costs.

Steven Wilson, 57, of Bentley Bridge Road, Matlock: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Handed £60 costs and 10 hours of unpaid work.

Christopher Bullock, 33, of Uttoxeter Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 18 weeks.

Liam Fox, 39, Balmoral Road, Borrowash: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Handed £40 fine £60 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nathan O'Brien, 24, of Nightingale Road, Allenton: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Handed £133 fine £60 costs.

Chloe Rusdale, 24, of Vivien Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £100 fine £60 costs.

Liam Nichols, 42, of Walton Street, Long Eaton: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £60 costs and eight-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Jamie Woodroffe, 25, of Park Drive, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £120 fine £60 costs.