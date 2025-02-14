Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Ripley, Heanor, Belper, Long Eaton, High Peak and Derby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates:

Stephen Drury, 55, Grindleford Road, Calver, Hope Valley: Guilty of failing to provide information relating identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £1,000 fine, £400 victim surcharge and £700 court costs.

Dean Whiles, 45, of Ebenezer Street, Heanor: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 44 miles per hour. Handed four penalty points, £500 fine, £200 victim surcharge and £200 court costs.

Katie Mason, 23, of Trinity Close, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to provide adequate or effective professional veterinary treatment for the skin, ear and eye issues of a male Shar Pei-type dog named Chase. Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months due to period of

suffering and lack of co-operation with RSPCA. Handed 100 hours of unpaid work, £154 victim surcharge and £400 court costs.

Malcolm Troke, 42, of Devon Drive, Brimington: Guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to a tabby female cat known as Baby - causing injury leading to a fractured femur and/or by failing to provide veterinary treatment in respect of that injury. Case adjourned for a pre-sentence report.

Paul Eccles, 48, of Devonshire Terrace, Holmewood: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Handed £50 fine.

George Bryan, 26, of Pruning Drive, Ripley: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £90 fine and £60 court costs.

Ethan Hamilton, 19, of Sedwick Street, Heanor: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £50 fine.

Aaron Brady, 46, of Park Road, Heage, Belper: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Handed 120-day alcohol abstinence requirement, an additional 15 hours of unpaid work and £60 court costs.

Kyle Swadling, 28, of Chestnut Avenue, Belper: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £50 fine and £60 court costs.

Nicholas Buckley, 36, of Ash Crescent, Eckington: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £150 fine, £60 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Jason Ward, 37, of Hall Street, New Mills: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed nine penalty points, £692 fine, £277 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Alfie Assani-Parkes, 20, of Pickburn Gardens, Kilburn: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed five penalty points, £80 fine, £32 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Nicola Noonan, 53, of Victoria Street, South Normanton: Guilty of driving with a worn tyre. Handed three penalty points, £115 fine, £46 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Daniel Haslam, 22, of Carrwood Road, Renishaw: Guilty of committing a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order Handed £50 fine.

Abdul Khan, 49, of Fairfield Road, Derby: Guilty of driving while using a hand-held mobile phone. Handed six penalty points, £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £200 court costs.

Mohammed Shoaib, 45, of Westgreen Avenue, Derby: Guilty of driving while banned and possession of £15 worth of crack cocaine. Discharged conditionally for two years, handed 10 penalty points, £26 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Kevin Barker, 44, of The Green, Draycott: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed five-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £60 costs.

Dylan Glover, 23, of Granville Street, Woodville, Swadlincote: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed seven hours of unpaid work and £60 costs.

Mohammed Irfaan, 23, of Provident Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 90 hours of unpaid work and £60 costs.

Dzintars Putrasevics, 29, of Dickens Square, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 20 hours of unpaid work.

Balbinder Sahota, 61, of Girton Way, Mickleover: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 20 hours of unpaid work.

James McNally-Morris, 60, of Nightingale Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Handed £50 fine and £60 court costs.

Herrol Smith, 49, of Burton Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed £50 fine and £60 court costs.

Lucyna Klapa, 64, of Belfieild Road, Etwall: Guilty of driving while using a hand-held mobile phone. Handed six penalty points, £40 fine, £16 victim surcharge and £100 court costs.

Lucia Kalasova, 29, of Young Street, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

George Elder, 36, of Swadlincote Road, Woodville, Swadlincote: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely at 36 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £60 fine, £24 victim surcharge and £16 court costs.

Marie French, 65, of West End Drive, Shardlow: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour - namely at 58 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £40 fine, £16 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Floriana Joseph, 52, Harpur Avenue, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely at 37 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £200 fine, £160 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Connor Turner, 31, of Hilton Close, Long Eaton: Guilty of failing to provide information relating identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £666 fine, £266 victim surcharge and £100 court costs.

Lauren Binfield, 34, of Isla Close, Mickleover: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.