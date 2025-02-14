Chesterfield woman handed community order for sharing “intimate” imagery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Chesterfield woman has been handed a community order for sharing “digital imagery” which showed another individual in an “intimate state”.

Kali Taylor, 21, is said to have committed the offence on March 3 last year, Nottingham Magistrates Court heard. She pleaded guilty to “intentionally sharing digital imagery which showed, or appeared to show, another person in an intimate state with the intention of causing that person alarm, distress or humiliation”.

The defendant, from Grangewood, was handed a one-year community order with 12 rehabilitation activity days. She was also ordered to pay a £100 fine, £85 court costs and a £114 victim surcharge.