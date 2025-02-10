Derbyshire antiques TV star Charles Hanson put wife in “headlock” during repeated assaults over a decade, trial hears

Derbyshire auctioneer and antiques TV star Charles Hanson repeatedly assaulted his wife over a decade – placing her in a “headlock” on one occasion, a court heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During domestic rows at the couple’s Derbyshire home Hanson, 45, is said to have “pushed” her, left “fingertip bruises” on her arm and thrown a landline phone, hitting her on the leg. On one occasion Hanson, who has appeared on the BBC's Bargain Hunt, Flog It! and Antiques Road Trip, threaten to divorce wife Rebecca because he “did not like the layout of (their) kitchen”, Derby Crown Court heard.

Hanson, who lives in Mackworth, has denied assault with actual bodily harm, assault and engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour. Opening his trial today (Monday) Stephen Kemp, prosecuting, told jurors how wife Rebecca Hanson took photos of bruises the TV star inflicted which she “hid” in their home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However police did not become involved until 2023. A jury heard Rebecca would confide in friends and family, telling her mother on one occasion in March 2020: “He’s just thrown the phone at me and it’s hit me on the leg. He’s yelling he will divorce me, don’t call.”

Charles Hanson, leaving Derby Crown Court.

Hanson was arrested at his home on June 14 and during police interviews “accepted that at times he raised his voice with Rebecca” but some of the incidents she alleged he said "just never happened”.

In May 2023 Hanson is said to have pushed his wife twice in their bedroom after she told him to “f*** off” – however he told police he had “gently put his hand on her shoulder and told her ‘darling you can’t say that’”.

Prosecutor Mr Kmp told jurors today at Derby Crown Court how the couple met in 2008 and married in 2010. He said: “The marriage started off happily, as most marriages do. However, as time went on, things began to change and Charles Hanson began, on occasion, to use violence against his wife. The first occasion took place in about 2012.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thereafter, Rebecca Hanson estimates that over the next 10 years or so, he would be violent towards her approximately every six months or so. The violence was never such that she ever felt that she needed to seek medical attention. She is not alleging she ever suffered any broken bones or the like. Rather, it would usually take the form of Mr Hanson grabbing hold of her and doing so with sufficient force so as to often leave marks on her.”

Mr Kemp said by early 2023, Rebecca was ready to leave Hanson and they attended counselling. Jurors hard as the marriage was coming to an end Hanson sent text messages to Rebecca to try and rescue the relationship. In one he wrote: “Sorry. I just don’t want us to break up.” To which Rebecca replied: “Then don’t chuck your wife around.” Mr Hanson’s reply to that was: “I won’t ever again.”

In another he said: “If I can change your feelings and you clearly at the moment dislike me and can barely look at me. Please can we try. I am going to Relate and I will tell them what I have done wrongly.”

Hanson made his first appearance on BBC's Bargain Hunt in 2002, becoming the show's youngest expert at the age of 25. In 2005, he established his own auctioneering business near Etwall in Derbyshire.

The 45-year-old, denies assault with actual bodily harm, assault and engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour. The trial continues.