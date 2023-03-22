Holy Spirit Tattoo studio opened at The Glass Yard on Sheffield Road, in Chesterfield, in late 2021 and is proud to be hosting some of the most prestigious tattoo artists from all over the globe. With a line-up including award-winning tattoo artists, they’re able to offer a specialist for whatever style of tattoo customers aer looking for, ranging from intricate portrait work to cover-ups.

Now taking their pro team global, they have travelled to the States and competed against thousands of tattooists from all over the world. The studio is truly delighted to be bringing home a jaw dropping 26 awards, from both the Atlanta Tattoo Arts Festival and Chicago Tattoo Arts festival, in consecutive weekends.

Each tattoo is painstakingly completed, against the clock, in one day.The completed project then goes before a panel of industry expert judges, on stage, who decide on the winners based on technical details and specific competition criteria.

Holy Spirit Pro Team at the Chicago Tattoo Arts Festival

Last year the studio recreated an iconic piece, by producing a tattoo of the Crooked Spire for an army veteran from the town.

They also helped one customer pay tribute to Her Majesty The Queen in a unique way, after she passed away last year. Falon Cooper, 37, travelled from Knutsford in Cheshire to the Holy Spirit studio in the Glass Yard to get her dream tattoo and pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

An example of the team's amazing tattoo skills