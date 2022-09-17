Chesterfield studio helps royal fan honour Queen Elizabeth with "amazing" tattoo

Earlier this week Falon Cooper, 37, travelled from Knutsford in Cheshire to Chesterfield to get her dream tattoo and pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

She visited Holy Spirit Studio on Sheffield Road in Chesterfield and requested a tattoo featuring Her Majesty the Queen.

Falon said: “I had been thinking about this for a while as I have always wanted a full leg project of inspirational women. I had planned to do this around the Jubilee, however I never found time. Now that the Queen has passed away so sadly this was something that I felt I needed to prioritise as a personal tribute to her majesty.”

The unique tattoo featuring Her Majesty The Queen has been done by Alessio Catazani at a Chesterfield Tattoo Studio (Credit: Holy Spirit Tattoo Studio)

The Queen’s portrait was done by Alessio Catazani, 26, an international tattoo artist who travelled to Derbyshire from Rome.

Alessio said: “To receive such a request is an immense honour – to tattoo the Queen in this very important period.”

Alessio, who lives in Italy, is one of many international tattoo artists who have travelled to Derbyshire to work with Holy Spirit Studio.

The studio, which is Chesterfield's only international award winning tattoo business, regularly invites world renowned artists from various countries.

Alessio Catazani, 26, an international tattoo artist who did the tattoo featuring the Queen has travelled to Derbyshire from Rome (credit: Holy Spirit Tattoo Studio)

It has won multiple awards in the past including first place at the Manchester, New York and London Tattoo Conventions.

The studio specialises in various tattoos including sleeves, cover ups and realistic portraits such as THE one featuring the Queen.

The tattoo which captures Her Majesty’s profile in a very detailed and required six hours of effort and hard work.

Alessio said: “I am so happy that people have liked it after all the effort that has been made while doing this tattoo.”

Falon added: “I absolutely love it, I knew that the project would be incredible because Alessio is an amazing artist. I never doubted that it would be anything other than amazing.”

Falon had her tattoo done just before the Queen’s funeral which will be held on Monday, September 19 in London.

In Chesterfield, local residents can pay tributes at the official memorial site at Queen’s Park bandstand.