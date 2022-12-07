Chesterfield tattoo studio create stunning Crooked Spire tattoo for army veteran

The Holy Spirit Tattoo Studio at Sheffield Road’s Glass Yard recently completed a stunning Crooked Spire tattoo for a client.

Fae, the studio manager, said the piece was done for a Chesterfield man who wanted to celebrate his move back to the town, after spending more than a decade living abroad.

“Our client has lived in France, but this year he moved back to the area after 11 years. Chesterfield is his hometown so he felt this project was a fitting tribute and very sentimental to him.

The tattoo was completed by Roman from the Holy Spirit Studio.

“He served in the army for five years and whenever he was coming back from being away, the sight of the spire always lifted his spirits, and he knew he was home.”

The tattoo was completed in one seven-hour sitting – and Fae said it was the first time they had been asked to complete a tattoo of the Crooked Spire itself.

“We have done a few Chesterfield FC projects but never the spire! We are so honoured to have been trusted with immortalising such an iconic piece of Chesterfield history.”

Fae added that the customer was thrilled with his latest tattoo – and that they were proud to have been able to help realise his vision for the piece.