Memorial to fallen miners to be centrepiece of Derbyshire town's Market Place
An impressive bronze statue honouring miners who lost their lives while working in collieries is to be the centrepiece of Shirebrook Market Place.
The monument will take pride of place in the former mining town, following approval by Bolsover District Council planners.
The poignant design depicts a miner working below ground with a mother and child standing above.
Architect Elisabeth Hackett said: “The miners welfare community engaged and commissioned Peter Walker, a sculptor and artist, to create and deliver a monument to represent the heritage of the town, miners’ families and those who lost their lives to mining locally.
“The design was arrived at through community engagement, and it is welcomed by the miners’ families.
“It is a true community project and one that will provide a lasting memorial for many more years to come.”
The 4.3 metre sculpture will sit atop a two metre high square stone-clad plinth.
The artwork forms part of the council’s wider plans to regenerate the market place.