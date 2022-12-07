Memorial to fallen miners to be centrepiece of Derbyshire town's Market Place

The monument will take pride of place in the former mining town, following approval by Bolsover District Council planners.

The poignant design depicts a miner working below ground with a mother and child standing above.

Architect Elisabeth Hackett said: “The miners welfare community engaged and commissioned Peter Walker, a sculptor and artist, to create and deliver a monument to represent the heritage of the town, miners’ families and those who lost their lives to mining locally.

“The design was arrived at through community engagement, and it is welcomed by the miners’ families.

“It is a true community project and one that will provide a lasting memorial for many more years to come.”

The 4.3 metre sculpture will sit atop a two metre high square stone-clad plinth.