Bomb disposal unit called to Chesterfield school

An Army bomb disposal unit was called to a Chesterfield school today.

Derbyshire police said part of Parkside Community School, on Boythorpe Avenue, Chesterfield, had to be evacuated after a student took a hand grenade into a history lesson.

Officers attended the incident and called the Army explosives team to make sure the weapon had been decommissioned and was no longer a danger.

A force spokesperson said: “We were called at 11am today (Wednesday, October 13) by the school as a student had brought an old hand grenade into a history lesson.

"Part of the school was evacuated while the military EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) team was contacted.

"The team attended and examined the item, confirming it had been decommissioned,” the spokesperson added.

We have contacted the school for comment.

