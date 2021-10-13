Southend United make 'formal approach' for Chesterfield manager James Rowe - reports

James Rowe.

The Shrimpers are searching for a new boss after sacking Phil Brown after the Spireites won 4-0 at Roots Hall on Saturday.

The Daily Mail reports that the Essex club requested permission to speak to Rowe on Tuesday night.

"Although he would be working with a bigger budget at Southend, it’s understood that the terms of the deal would still have to be right for him to swap a team bidding for promotion for one at the other end of the table,” the paper reports.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rowe, who signed a new contract until summer 2024 in March, has been in charge of Town for 11 months after joining from Gloucester City last November.

The 39-year-old led Chesterfield from the relegation places to the play-offs last season and they are currently fourth in the National League.