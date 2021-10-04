Body found in Derbyshire after search for missing man Joshua Jones

A member of the public discovered the body of a man in a secluded part of Clough Woods, near Birchover, on Sunday afternoon.

A force spokesperson said: “We believe it to be 29-year-old Joshua Jones, who had been reported missing from his home in Matlock on Saturday, December 12, 2020.

Police in Derbyshire have found a body in their search for a missing man.

“Our thoughts are with Joshua’s family and they have requested privacy at this time.

“There are thought to be no suspicious circumstances and we are preparing a file for the coroner.”