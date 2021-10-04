Body found in Derbyshire after search for missing man Joshua Jones
Derbyshire police say a body has been found in the search for missing man Joshua Jones.
A member of the public discovered the body of a man in a secluded part of Clough Woods, near Birchover, on Sunday afternoon.
A force spokesperson said: “We believe it to be 29-year-old Joshua Jones, who had been reported missing from his home in Matlock on Saturday, December 12, 2020.
“Our thoughts are with Joshua’s family and they have requested privacy at this time.
“There are thought to be no suspicious circumstances and we are preparing a file for the coroner.”
