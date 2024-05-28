Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Members of Edale Mountain Rescue Team helped provide emergency first aid after an off-road biker crashed in Derbyshire over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The biker had come off his motorcycle on the track above Beeley Top Farm on Saturday afternoon and was left unable to move.

Ambulance personnel and members of the mountain rescue team treated the casualty for possible hip and spine injuries before loading him into a vacuum mattress to be then transferred to the ambulance to be taken to hospital for scans and further treatment.

It was one of a number of incidents for the Edale team over a busy weekend, which included helping members of the Peak District Mountain Rescue Team when a lone walker slipped on steep and muddy ground between the Great Ridge and Mam farm on Saturday morning.

A local team member was the first on scene who started to give primary care. As other team members arrived on scene with kit, the injured leg was splinted and the walker stabilised onto a stretcher to be carried down to the awaiting ambulance at the roadhead.

At lunchtime on Saturday, team members who were out fundraising at Hathersage were quickly on scene to the walker who had tripped and injured their knee, rendering them unable to walk.

After mild pain relief, they were able to splint the leg and carry the walker on a mountain rescue stretcher back to the car park at Surprise View.

Friends of the walker were happy to take their friend to hospital for further assessment and treatment, freeing up a land ambulance for more urgent taskings.

Later on Saturday afternoon, a walker who fell into a stream was being dispatched to Buxton Mountain Rescue Team by the duty controller when the Edale team offered to send a team member who was fundraising nearby in Edale to assist.