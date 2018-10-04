Ben Daglish, retro video game composer from Derbyshire, dies aged 52

Tributes have been paid to an influential Derbyshire composer and musician who has died aged 52.

Ben Daglish, who lived in Matlock, passed away on Monday after a battle with lung cancer.

During the 1980s, Mr Daglish composed the music for a number of video games, including Cobra, Trap, Deflektor and The Last Ninja, on all three major eight-bit computers of the time - the Commodore 64, ZX Spectrum and Amstrad CPC.

Mr Daglish's wife Sarah wrote on Facebook: "We know that it will come as a shock to many of you as it has to us.

"We are all at home feeling loved and supported, and our thoughts are with all of you who knew, loved, got irritated by and were lucky enough to have a little bit of his magic in your lives."

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to Mr Daglish on social media.

Giorgio Cavicchi said: "A little bit of my youth died with him. So sad."

Barna Buza said: "His music defined my childhood. He will be missed."

Liam Fretwell said: "This is unbelievable news. So sad to hear and certainly one of my biggest inspirations in chip music."

Patrick Söder said: "The world has lost a brilliant mind. The music created by Mr Daglish has been and will continue to be a daily part of my life. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends."

Ivan Bersanetti said: "I can't believe this, it's a tragedy. RIP maestro."

Video game designer and programmer Jeff Minter, who founded software company Llamasoft, said Mr Daglish had an 'amazing talent' and was an 'absolutely lovely bloke'.

Colleague and friend Chris Abbott said: "The world needs more like Ben, not less."

Mr Daglish, who was born in London before he moved to Derbyshire, also played in a number of UK bands - including Loscoe State Opera - and attended retro computer game events.