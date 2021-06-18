All we know so far about ongoing police incident in Chesterfield as residents speak of shock at 'horrible rumours'
A number of roads remain closed and residents have spoken of their shock at ‘what sounds like a really nasty crime’ in Duckmanton today.
It is understood officers have the situation under control but a number of roads remain closed and police say they will be in the area for some time.
MORE: Live updates as police reopen Rectory Road while other major Chesterfield routes still shut due to 'ongoing incident'
Here is all we know so far about the incident. A number of rumours have been made on social media, but we are awaiting further information from Derbyshire police.
*Derbyshire Constabulary encouraged drivers to avoid the Duckmanton area today at about 11am – after they shut Staveley Road, Inkersall Road, in between Chesterfield Road and Inkersall Green Road, Tom Lane and Rectory Road.
*Officers said they would ‘remain in the area for some time’ following an incident which occurred earlier today.
*Motorists were urged to avoid the Duckmanton area and plan alternative routes.
*Duckmanton residents told the Derbyshire Times they had heard ‘some pretty horrible rumours’ about what had happened and said it sounded like ‘a really bad crime’.
*Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins tweeted that there ‘is no further threat to public safety and the Police are in communication with family members of those affected’.
*The Labour MP also said his thoughts were ‘with everyone affected’.
*Rectory Road has reopened but some other routes near the incident remain closed.
*Police have not yet released further details about the nature of the incident.
