LiveLive updates as police reopen Rectory Road while other major Chesterfield routes still shut due to 'ongoing incident'
Officers have now reopened Rectory Road in Chesterfield following an ‘ongoing police incident’.
The road is now back open while Derbyshire Constabulary encourage drivers to avoid the Duckmanton area – after Staveley Road, Inkersall Road, in between Chesterfield Road and Inkersall Green Road and Tom Lane remain closed.
Officers are said to ‘remain in the area for some time’ following a police incident which occurred earlier today (Friday, June 18).
Police have not yet released further details about the nature of the incident.
Keep up to date with the latest on the road closures, by following our live blog below.
Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.
Chesterfield LIVE: Rectory Road reopened in neighbourhood while others remain shut due to ‘ongoing’ police incident
Last updated: Friday, 18 June, 2021, 15:23
- Rectory Road has now been reopened
- Chesterfield residents' shock at 'what sounds like a really bad crime'
- Motorists urged to avoid Duckmanton area and plan alternative routes
- Several roads shut off in Chesterfield and police in attendance
- Officers set to ‘remain at the scene’ for some while according to Derbyshire Constabulary
- Cordons still in place and roads closed
‘No further threat to public safety’ as police speak to families of those affected
Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins has tweeted confirming that there is ‘no further threat to public safety’ following the incident in Duckmanton that caused several roads to be shut off.
Rectory Road has now been reopened but other key routes are still closed.
Police are also apparently in communication with the families of those affected, while we still do not know the nature of the incident.
Rectory Road in Duckmanton reopened by police following ‘serious incident'
Officers have opened Rectory Road in Duckmanton this afternoon after it was closed this morning following a ‘serious incident’.
But other roads in the Derbyshire village still remain shut off as police continue to investigate what happened.
Roads still shut as police investigation into incident remains ongoing
Images from the scene show a driver being turned away after several roads in the neighbourhood are still closed.
Chesterfield residents' shock at 'what sounds like a really bad crime'
Residents have told of their shock at ‘what sounds like a really nasty crime’ in Duckmanton.
Read the full story here.
Images from the cordon on Rectory Road
WATCH: DT reporter Michael Broomhead reports live from scene of closures in Duckmanton
People left in the dark as they wait to hear nature of ongoing incident that caused closures
Residents in Duckmanton have said how they are still waiting to hear ‘for definite’ about what has happened in the area.
Residents share how they have heard ‘horrible rumours’ about incident
‘Huge’ cordon in place around Duckmanton
There is a huge cordon in place around Duckmanton as officers remain in attendance.
We are still waiting for police to release more details about the incident.
Live from the scene
Police cars in attendance as large area shut off
Derbyshire Times reporter Michael Broomhead is at the scene in Duckmanton as police are still yet to release details of the incident that has caused major road closures.
Police release statement re: road closures
The force said: “We have currently closed a number of roads in the Duckmanton area due to an ongoing police incident.
“The roads affected include Staveley Road and Inkersall Road, in between A632 Chesterfield Road and Inkersall Green Road, Rectory Road and Tom Lane in Duckmanton.
“Please avoid the area and find alternative routes.
“Officers will remain in the area for some time.
“We will provide further information in due course.”
Drivers to avoid area while police remain on the scene
Officers have urged motorists to avoid the Duckmanton area and plan alternative routes.
Derbyshire Constabulary are yet to confirm the nature of the incident.
Police shut off a number of roads in Duckmanton following incident
They have currently closed Staveley Road, Inkersall Road, in between Chesterfield Road and Inkersall Green Road, Tom Lane and Rectory Road.
Police said the roads have been shut while officers deal with an ‘ongoing police incident’.