"There's nothing here anymore" - watch shoppers have their say on 'lost' Chesterfield high street

Many were frustrated by an increasing number of empty shops, a marketplace that ‘isn’t thriving like it used to’, and the lack of variety in shops found on the high street.

Earlier this year, one Derbyshire Times reader sent in photos of 19 empty shops they discovered within a five minute walk of each other. As reported, Chesterfield Borough Council said they were ‘investing millions’ to ‘secure the future of Chesterfield high street’.

Clockwise from top: Sharon Rogers, Margaret James, Beryl Harbour, Marjorie Lowe

But not everyone shares that optimism with Sharon Rogers, mayoress of Chesterfield for 2022/23, said: “I used to relish coming into town on a Friday or Saturday and really enjoy the market: there’s nothing here anymore.

“It's filling those empty shops with something that the people like or want to have back. We’ve lost the Woolworths, Littlewoods, BHS, they’ve all gone. It’s sad. I don’t pop down as often as I used to, I must be honest: when I want birthday cards or Christmas cards, something like that, then I’ll come into town but it’s even difficult now buying presents because the variety of the shops isn’t there.

“I try not to think about (the future of the town centre) too much.”

Marjorie Lowe added: “Since M&S went it seems to have gone (downhill) even worse but then again I still keep coming and hoping things will get better.

“(I’d like to see) some sort of ladies shop because we’ve lost the co-op, BHS, M&S and we’ve got Bonmarche but there’s not a lot of ladies shops.”

Whilst Beryl Harbour told us: “When I was younger (the market) was vibrant, people were queuing up to get a space. I’d like to see a really busy market and I think most people buy online now so most towns are like this.”