Chesterfield declared one of the best places to raise a family in the United Kingdom

Chesterfield beat the likes of Bath, Oxford, and Sutton Coldfield, to place second on the list with Aberdeen the only location to rank above the town.

That’s according to, travel guide website, EnjoyTravel.com who compiled a list of the 20 best places across the country to raise a family.

EnjoyTravel.com analysed towns and cities using a host of criteria including house price to income ratio, education standards, crime rates, access to green spaces, transportation links, and the number of family-friendly attractions.

Chesterfield has been revealed as the second best place to raise a family in the UK

These were then weighted to prioritise property prices and average salaries before the final rankings were revealed.

The praise came as little surprise to Dom Stevens, manager of Destination Chesterfield, who said: “We are absolutely delighted by the news that enjoytravel.com has named Chesterfield as the best place in England, and the 2nd best place in the UK to raise a family.”

“Our town is blessed with affordable properties and great outdoor spaces on the doorstep of the Peak District.

“We’re also placed ideally in the centre of the country, with fantastic road and rail connectivity, superb local amenities, and strong and supportive communities.

“Chesterfield really does have all the ingredients required to help families build rewarding and happy lives.”

We asked our Facebook readers what they loved most about living in Chesterfield, and Lynn Tatterstall said: “I walk into town most weeks to shop , I say hi to people I pass and have a chat to the people serving me. I love looking up and seeing the old buildings. Happy smiley time.”

"The people are fantastic and friendly too been here 21 years and I love it plus the fantastic location”, added Liz Mantle.

Whilst Rob Moore commented: “It’s a lovely town, much better than towns of similar size that I’ve been to, wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.”

And Joy Patilla: “I like living in Chesterfield you can get into the country side Peak District get on to the motorway all very close by ,yes the town isn't what it used to be and does need someone with a passion to come up with a positive solution we have a lot going for the town it just needs sorting out”.

A spokesperson for EnjoyTravel.com added: “The Derbyshire town of Chesterfield is the second-best place to raise a family in the whole of the UK, thanks to its affordable and appealing houses and excellent schooling options.

"It might be the country’s largest town, but it has managed to retain its friendly, welcoming character despite new developments cropping around the outskirts of the city. It’s a top choice for families who love the ‘Great Outdoors’ too, as it’s just a stone’s throw from the rugged Peak District and a plethora of wildlife reserves and reservoirs.

"Average wages languish at around £33,442, though this is balanced out by affordable housing. House prices currently average £220,825 for properties in the city centre and picturesque suburbs like Holymoorside and Wingerworth.