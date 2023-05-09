Dad warns parents after boy 'punched in the face' by man while training for BMX race in Chesterfield park

The incident happened in Ringwood Park, Brimington, on Sunday, May 7, when a man allegedly approached 14-year-old Rhys Jacques and assaulted him. Rhys has been left with a chipped front tooth following the incident.

Following the assault, a video showing the incident has been shared by Rhys’ parents on social media.

The footage appears to show a man approaching the teenager and trying to take away his bike before punching him in the face.

Rhys Jacques, 14, from Chesterfield, was training for the BMX race next week, when he was allegedly punched by a man in the park.

A man has been arrested by Derbyshire Police, but released on bail pending further inquiries.

Richard Jacques, Rhys’ dad, said: “My son was training for his BMX racing next week. While he was practicing, a 50 or 60 years old man approached him and tried to take a swing at him while he was riding his bike.

“My lad finished his lap on the track and started walking with his bike and this bloke approached him and said something about having a go at his bike. He then grabbed a hold of his bike."

Richard said the man took a swing at Rhys and he was allegedly hit on the left-hand side of his jaw.

Richard Jacques said he was disappointed that a man who allegedly punched his son, Rhys, 14, in Ringwood Park, has not been charged.

Members of the public called the police and passersby stopped the man from going anywhere until the police arrived and arrested him.

Richard added: “Officers took him for questioning. The next day they came to my address to take a statement from my lad.

“The day after I got a phone call with an update from officers who said they have released him on bail .

“Officers were fantastic until now, they responded really quickly, and they arrested the man. They came out really quickly to take a statement from my son, but I’m just so disappointed that they haven’t put a charge on him.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “The force was called to reports that a teenager had been assaulted at a park in Chesterfield.

“Officers attended the scene and arrested a man in his fifties on suspicion of assault.

“The man was released on police bail while officers make further enquiries.

“We are aware that a video of part of the incident has been posted online and would urge members of the public to allow officers the time to ascertain the full circumstances of the incident.”

Anyone who has any information regarding the incident is asked to contact Derbyshire Constabulary on 101, through Facebook messenger or via the reporting page at www.derbyshire.police.uk. quoting incident number 938-070523.

