With more than 280 stores and more than 50 places to eat and drink, the shopping centre has seen a number of new brands move into the mall.

The mall has seen a string of recent openings – with more to come, with the Gallagher-founded Pretty Green set to open on April 8 while snooker star Ronnie O’Sullivan will also open a store during the World Snooker Championships.

Meadowhall has welcomed a range of new shops.

Here are just some of the latest arrivals at Meadowhall

Pretty Green

Founded in 2009 by Liam Gallagher, one the most iconic frontmen in music and named after the well know track by The Jam.

Pretty Green menswear collections are heavily inspired by British street culture and rock and roll. Offering a range of contemporary men’s clothing, accessories and footwear with a modern twist.

Kurt Geiger

Kurt Geiger is a leading London-based footwear and accessories retailer powered by creativity and kindness. For over fifty years, Kurt Geiger’s in-house team of shoe and accessory designers have endeavoured to embolden customers through statement styles underpinned by London’s vibrance and authenticity.

Carvela

Carvela is a footwear and accessories retailer designed by women, for women. Since 1978, its all-female design team has created the shoes and accessories its style-conscious customers really want and need. With a vision firmly rooted in innovation, Carvela aims to modernise and transform how footwear is designed for its diverse and representative community. It offers extended sizes and widths wherever possible and invests in pioneering construction techniques to deliver products that empower and liberate women.

Yankee Candle

Yankee Candle has become one of the most-recognised names in the candle business by sharing a “passion for fragrance” in every product they bring to market.

Yankee Candle offers the world's largest and most compelling selection of candle and home fragrance scents. In addition to their renowned classic jar candle, a wide range of seasonal and limited edition candles, car and home fragrances and candle accessories are available.

The Vintage Store

The world's largest collection of vintage clothing all in one place. Historically, Vintage clothing stores have been back street, small business enterprises, they are hard to find and unless you feel your accepted as part of ‘that in crowd’ hard for the consumer to enter. The Vintage Store breaks down those boundaries. Shop branded and true vintage, from sweatshirts to dresses. Adidas, Nike, Burberry and more.

Vanilla

Vanilla is every girl’s must-shop destination for a fun fashion fix with on-trend clothing at affordable prices. Whether you’re out on the town or chilling at home, it has all the style inspiration a woman needs. From glam dresses to casual gym wear you’ll always be looking bang on-trend, they’ve got you covered.

Naan Kitchen

In Indian culture, eating isn’t just about feeding the body but also feeding the soul - the takeaway and restaurant engages all of your senses. It offers a world of flavours and spices, which all comes together to create a dining experience that will transport you to another world.

Flannels

Set across two floors, sits Flannels’ first regional flagship. The ultimate destination to shop menswear, womenswear and junior, it's home to a world-class curation of the hottest brands. From the biggest luxury labels to new contemporary designers, browse the likes of Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Stone Island, Palm Angels, Off-White, and C.P. Company, as well as the UK exclusive of Talentless.

Plus, you'll find the first-ever Flannels Beauty Hall, home to Gucci Beauty, Charlotte Tilbury, Morphe and a retail exclusive of Patrick Ta alongside innovative new services. Book in for a Flannels Tasting Menu at the Beauty Bar, upgrade your nails and step in the first-ever Beauty Changing Rooms.

Flying Tiger

Flying Tiger Copenhagen is a global Danish design store. A spokesman said: “We don’t just sell stuff. We want to surprise you, inspire you and make you smile. We believe that human relationships and social experiences bring people joy. This is why our product lines encourage play, creativity and social interaction. So to us, it is not just a ball, it’s the ball game you play with your loved ones that counts.”

Sienna Kitchen and Bar

A modern brasserie with a globally inspired menu has now opened in Flannels with an all-day menu serving up delicious brunch dishes, small plates and an eclectic mix of classic mains, alongside signature cocktails, coffee and wine. Visit the plush new eatery now, on Upper Park Lane.

Funstation

Funstation is the perfect entertainment centre for the whole family. With all your favourite carnival games, like Down the Clown, Basketball Hoops and Air Hockey. There are also have lots of fantastic new games like Minecraft Dungeons and Jet Ball Alley to challenge your skills.

Plus, get ready to enter a new dimension with Hologate. Hologate is a multiplayer VR experience enjoyed by over 10 million players across 36 countries and is currently the most successful VR game platform in the world. It offers a wide range of games suitable for players of any age and skill.

Sorelle

A British based online clothing company that is dedicated to bringing its customers the latest fashion at affordable prices.

Established in November 2014, Sorelle UK has fashion and beauty at its heart. Shipping the best fashion all over the world. Be photo-ready with its extensive range of clothing, everything you need for every occasion.

Jasmine Tree Gifts

Jasmine Tree Gifts was established in 2015 as an independent business sourcing quality, unique and personalised giftware. The range is extensive, from the multi award-winning Wrendale collection to beautiful ceramic, handcrafted flowers, home fragrance, British, fair trade and eco-friendly products.

Dermalogica

For over 30 years, Dermalogica has been dedicated to delivering healthy skin through innovation, education and professional recommendation.

Visit a Dermalogica Skin Expert in store for a complimentary Face Mapping service or experience a professional treatment for instant results!

KIKO Milano

KIKO Milano was established and founded in 1997 by the Percassi Group. It is an Italian professional cosmetics brand that features a range of cutting-edge makeup, face and body treatments. Safe and effective products of the highest quality, created to satisfy the beauty requirements of women of any age.

Austen & Blake

Austen & Blake are a new jewellery concept store that do not sell in a conventional way.

A spokesman said: “We do not sell you what we have, yet create for you what you want.

"By making items to order, we save on costs and pass those savings onto our clients, often saving them 70 - 80% compared to the rest of the high street.

“We are able to fully customise our jewellery, allowing our clients to choose, design, carat weight, clarity, colour and certification, and then deliver that product within three weeks. We have a fantastic returns policy and are able source from amongst the best GIA certified Diamonds in the world.”

German Doner Kebab

Kebabs are made from quality ingredients that are exclusive to Doner Kebab Restaurants. The great taste comes from the secret sauces that set its products apart, from its competitors.