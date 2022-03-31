10 pictures of revamped cocktail bar at Chesterfield’s Casa Hotel

The Barca Bar at Chesterfield’s Casa Hotel on Lockoford Lane has been transformed ahead of the relaunch this evening.

During the last six months the team has been busily renovating and updating the bustling hotel, conference rooms and restaurants including the hotel bar, Barca.

A newly launched cocktail menu and an updated tapas menu will be on offer.

Our reporter was invited for a look around prior to the event, and these are 10 pictures that show customers what to expect at the venue.

