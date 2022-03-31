10 pictures of revamped cocktail bar at Chesterfield’s Casa Hotel

Lucy Bacon, the assistant marketing manager for Casa and Peak Edge Hotel, and Mark Thurman.

A Chesterfield cocktail bar has undergone an extensive refurbishment and has opened its doors for a relaunch event.

By Tom Hardwick
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 9:02 pm

The Barca Bar at Chesterfield’s Casa Hotel on Lockoford Lane has been transformed ahead of the relaunch this evening.

During the last six months the team has been busily renovating and updating the bustling hotel, conference rooms and restaurants including the hotel bar, Barca.

A newly launched cocktail menu and an updated tapas menu will be on offer.

Our reporter was invited for a look around prior to the event, and these are 10 pictures that show customers what to expect at the venue.

1. Barca Bar relaunches at Casa Hotel

Barca Bar at Chesterfield’s Casa Hotel is hosting a relaunch event this week.

Photo: Brian Eyre

2. Barca Bar

The bar can be found on the ground floor of the hotel.

Photo: Brian Eyre

3. Huge revamp

The bar has been completely redecorated ahead of the relaunch.

Photo: Brian Eyre

4. Excitement for relaunch

Mark Thurman, managing director at Casa and Peak Edge Hotel, said the team at Barca were looking forward to welcoming people through the doors.

Photo: Brian Eyre

