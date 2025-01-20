Update on closures along Peak District’s Monsal Trail – with sections of route open again and others shutting this week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work along the Monsal Trail in the Peak District is continuing – with sections of the route reopening this week and others closing to the public.

The Peak District National Park Authority has confirmed the latest sections of the Monsal Trail to close – as part of a wider scheme of works along the popular walking and cycling route.

Sections of the 8.5 mile trail, which runs between Bakewell and Blackwell Mill, will be shut to public access across January and February, as the Authority and contractors undertake tree felling operations for ash dieback – along with other routine safety and maintenance tasks.

The following sections of the trail are now open:

A number of visitors have ignored fencing and barriers to access the trail. Credit: Peak District National Park Authority

Coombes Road (Bakewell) to Hassop Station (cycle and level access available)

Headstone Tunnel to Chee Dale (west of Millers Dale – no cycle or level access from Monsal Head).

From Monday, January 20, the following sections be shut:

Hassop Station to Headstone Tunnel (otherwise known as Monsal Head)

Chee Dale to Blackwell Mill (close to the Wye Dale/Buxton end of the trail).

Closures strictly apply from 8.00am on Monday morning to 5.30pm Friday evening. Visitors were reminded that the closures were in place for the safety of trail users, staff and contractors – and urged not to enter restricted areas even if no works appears to be underway.

Earlier this month, on-site staff and contractors reported that some trail users were ignoring warning signage, fencing and other barriers – as well as entering active operational areas.